Pro Gain releases Amen as birthday present

Blantyre based Gospel Hip Hop artist Pro Gain has described his newly released single “Amen” as a special birthday present for his fans.

Released on Saturday, 14th April, “Amen” has been produced by Tricky Beats and GD.

“Amen is basically a praise song to God for all his goodness,” said Pro Gain who is also a marketer.

Born King Khangamwa, Pro Gain is passionate in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through music and yet a go-getter artist.

The rapper disclosed that he draws inspiration from life experiences hence his lyrical content is filled with such in relation to the bible with the hope that someone may relate to him and ultimately come to know Jesus.

“I strive to bring to the world the side of God which most “Church Folks” do not touch on. I bring the “Cool” side of God as opposed to the “fierce”, of course bearing in mind that I hate sin but love sinners to come to God,” he explained.

He added: “I love the Lord and I know I was born for a purpose and that is making Jesus Christ name known and lead others to the cross just like someone led me a couple of years ago. You might agree with that the world is looking for answers and solutions to problems we are facing and only Jesus is the answer and solution.”

“Personally I think gospel Hip Hop is growing and it’s competitive even on mainstream platforms but I feel like now we have the platform that we had been waiting and praying for all the years to preach and people are eager to hear what we want to say.

“I feel like most rappers are not coming straight in terms of one cannot really tell if one he a gospel rapper or just a conscious one, and this is the case globally (most rappers at least).”

He then urged fellow Christian rappers to go back to the basics, saying and rappers should hear and preach what Jesus says and take the message across through music.

Pro Gain has two albums to his credit. The first was 2011’s “180 degrees turn – from death to life” whose leading single was “God Given (I got it fromma poppa).

The second was “Firm Grip” whose leading single was “Mfana Wofewa”. It was released in 2013.

After the two albums, Pro Gain has released three singles namely “It’s Okay it’s alright” (2015), “BMW” (2016) and “Thima lili Ziiiii” (2017).

“Amen” is off Pro Gain’s forthcoming album which will be released later in the year

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :