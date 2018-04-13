Nyasa Music Awards promises fireworks for 2018 edition on May 5

Organisers of the Nyasa Music Awards (NMA) have promised fireworks as the clock is ticking towards the inaugural event which is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2018 at the magnificent COMESA Hall in Blantyre

Nyasa Music Awards were introduced with an aim of recognizing Malawian talent and empowering artists and musicians in the country to compete successfully on the international market.

Speaking in an interview, one of the NMA organizers, James Makunje Jnr said all the preparations for the awards were going well and that they were just looking forward to the inaugural day.

He explained that, “Preparations for the event seem to be on track since recently we have just released the list of the performers.”

Makunje said that as one way of promoting local talent, they have only included local artists to perform during the awards.

He added that the NMA organizers have involved a South African choreographer and radio personality, Msomizi Mhlongo to host this year’s awards, saying they would like to enter different markets and try to get Malawian arts to the next level through him.

“There is a lot of controversy on why we took Msomizi on board to host the awards, but basically we would like him to help us get to more broad clientele, so our co-host is Jude Msonthi, she also co-hosted the first NMA and we believe it is going to be a good combination with Msomizi,” the organizer pointed out.

He said the NMA organizers thought it wise for the awards to be hosted in Blantyre again considering that they want to right the wrongs which were encountered last year during the first awards.

“Last year it was our first time to do this, it was sort like we were just getting our foot in the water and now that we did it and know exactly what people want and how to do things better, that’s why we planned to have the awards in Blantyre again so that we can perfect all the mistakes we made last year.

“The response from the public is quite impressive as we have seen in pre- awards parties which were well patronized and we expect the same during the awards; so, for that reason, people should expect fireworks,” Makunje stated.

Some of the artists to make headlines during the awards ceremony include Tay Grin, Macelba, Gwamba, Theo Thomson, Zani Challe and The Great Angels, just to mention a few

