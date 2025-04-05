Professional Emcees Chris Loka and Ruth Kukaisi on public Speaking and event hosting workshop

Celebrated Emcees in the country Chris Loka and Ruth Kulaisi have organised a public speaking and event hosting workshop targeting those seeking to enhance their public speaking skills and learn the art of hosting successful events.

Scheduled to take place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Sartuday 5th April 2025, The workshop is designed to empower individuals with the essential tools and techniques for effective communication and event management.

Some topics on the menu will include, The fundamentals of effective public speaking

,Techniques for engaging your audience, Strategies for planning and executing successful events, Tips to overcome anxiety and build confidence in front of a crowd

Speaking in an interview Chris Loka said the workshop is perfect for aspiring speakers, event planners, business professionals, and anyone eager to improve their communication skills.

“Join us to gain insights from experienced mentors, network with like-minded individuals, and take the first step towards transforming your public speaking and event hosting abilities.”he said

According to Loka Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your skills.

However, Ruth kulaisi added that forum provides a unique opportunity to learn from experienced speakers, engage in live speech analysis, and refine presentation techniques.

She said participants should expect insightful sessions, real-time case studies, and practical takeaways that will boost their confidence and effectiveness as a speaker.

“Whether you are an aspiring public speaker, a professional looking to enhance your communication skills, or an event host seeking to perfect audience engagement, this workshop promises an enriching and transformative experience”, She said

Toastmaster, Norton Lewanika is also on the menu to speak at the event.

Registration fee is K15,000 per individual

