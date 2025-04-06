Kaunda Fights Back: Denies PIJ Sex-for-Post Allegations

Senior Quality Assurance Officer for the Northern Education Division (NED), Vincent Kaunda, has come out strongly against allegations linking him to a sex-for-post scandal, calling them false, malicious, and defamatory.

The accusations stem from a Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) exposé published on April 2, 2025, titled “North Education Division: Whistle Blowers’ Complaint Opens Can of Worms.”

The report alleges corruption within NED, including a claim from a female teacher who said she secured a posting to her preferred school after being coerced into a sexual relationship with Kaunda.

What ignited controversy is a direct quote allegedly from the teacher: “I’m here because of Vincent Kaunda… It’s a secret.” However, a recent visit to the PIJ website reveals this portion has since been edited out, raising questions about editorial integrity.

In swift response, Kaunda has lawyered up, engaging BSM Attorneys to demand a public retraction and K50 million in damages for defamation.

In a letter addressed to the PIJ Director and seen by Nyasa Times, BSM Attorneys argue that the article contains unfounded, harmful accusations that have tarnished Kaunda’s image both personally and professionally.

“These statements have not only disparaged our client’s character but have also affected his family, and severely impacted his professional reputation as a dedicated educator with many years of experience,” the letter reads.

The legal team has given PIJ seven days from April 4, 2025, to comply or face a lawsuit.

“If you do not comply with this demand within seven (7) days… we will initiate legal proceedings for defamation without further notice,” wrote lawyer Bonwell Mlenga.

Kaunda, visibly shaken but defiant, told Nyasa Times:

“For me, it’s all about hatred. Some people who don’t wish me well have decided to smear me with this mud. I can’t just sit and accept this.”

