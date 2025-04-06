Malawi Risks Losing a National Treasure—Chewa Heritage Says No to Bushiri Extradition

The Chewa Heritage Malawi, a cultural organization representing the Chewa people in the country, has made a passionate appeal to the Malawi Government to block the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri to South Africa, citing humanitarian concerns and the couple’s significant contributions to the social and economic development of Malawi.

This follows a recent court ruling paving the way for the extradition of the Bushiris to South Africa, where they face several criminal charges related to alleged financial misconduct.

However, the Chewa Heritage is warning that sending the couple back could result in severe consequences, including potential harm to their lives and widespread disruption of ongoing philanthropic work they are leading in Malawi.

“We are very concerned about the outcome of this extradition. If the trials are conducted in South Africa, the penalties may be excessively harsh, and we could lose two lives that continue to make a real difference in our country,” said Gogo Sosola, Chairperson of Chewa Heritage Malawi.

The organization outlined several key areas where Prophet Bushiri has become a lifeline for many Malawians:

Food Relief: Bushiri has consistently provided food to thousands of households affected by hunger in various parts of Malawi.

Education Support: He sponsors the education of underprivileged students, helping them stay in school and improve their future prospects.

Care for the Vulnerable: Through his ministry and charitable initiatives, he supports orphans, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups across the country.

National Development: Bushiri has invested in local businesses, infrastructure, and community development projects, helping to grow Malawi’s economy and empower its people.

The Chewa Heritage Malawi argues that justice for the Bushiris can still be pursued—but within the jurisdiction of Malawi, where the legal system is fully capable of handling such matters.

“He is not just a prophet to many, but a benefactor who has never chosen beneficiaries based on tribe or region. His impact transcends religious and ethnic boundaries. Malawi cannot afford to lose such a figure to a foreign justice system that may not offer the same fairness or protection,” the statement adds.

The group has called on the Ministry of Justice to reconsider its stance and ensure that all legal matters surrounding the Bushiris are dealt with locally.

The case continues to stir national debate, with growing voices both in support of and against the extradition. For the Chewa Heritage Malawi, however, the matter is not just legal—it’s also about preserving a life-saving force within the community.

As the deadline for further legal processes draws near, all eyes remain fixed on how the Malawian government will respond to the mounting appeals to keep the Bushiris home.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!