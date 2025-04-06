Chris Loka and Ruth Kulaisi Lead Powerful Public Speaking Workshop in Lilongwe

Renowned Master of Ceremonies Chris Loka and Ruth Kulaisi successfully hosted a high-impact public speaking workshop on Saturday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, drawing a diverse group of participants eager to refine their communication skills.

The workshop attracted aspiring Mcees, church leaders, and traditional leaders, all united by a shared desire to improve their public speaking abilities. Through interactive sessions and hands-on exercises, the facilitators guided attendees through key techniques for effective delivery, audience engagement, and confidence building.

In an interview, Chris Loka expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the workshop’s transformative impact.

“Participants walked away with practical tools and a boost in confidence. It was not just about speaking—it was about empowering individuals to lead, inspire, and communicate with clarity,” Loka said.

He added that the event fostered a collaborative atmosphere, with participants networking and sharing experiences that enriched the overall learning journey.

Ruth Kulaisi, equally passionate about capacity building, echoed the sentiment, stating that creating such platforms is vital for personal and professional development in Malawi.

One of the attendees, Salome Kandidziwa from Lilongwe, praised the initiative:

“Honestly, this session was incredibly impactful. I’ve gained so much valuable insight. Programs like this should happen more often—many people would benefit,” she said.

Following the success of the Lilongwe event, similar workshops are now being planned for Blantyre and Mzuzu, with the aim of expanding this empowerment movement across the country.

