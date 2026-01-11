Professionalism Over Politics: Henry Mathanga’s Return and the Fight for Institutional Integrity

The reinstatement of Henry Mathanga as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is more than a personal victory—it is a wake-up call for our institutions. After five years sidelined by political maneuvering and enduring years of legal battles, the courts have finally cleared him of all charges, restoring both his career and the credibility of an office central to Malawi’s economic stability.

Mathanga’s rise was not built on political favors. He is a career banker, a professional who earned his position through merit, dedication, and competence. Yet, like many other hardworking experts—at MACRA, the Tobacco Commission, and beyond—he became a target, sidelined not for poor performance but for perceived political leanings, home of origin, or religion. This is a dangerous precedent: when politics drives appointments and dismissals, the nation pays the ultimate price.

Malawi cannot afford to allow politics to trump professionalism. Weakening our institutions for short-term political gains erodes public confidence, discourages investment, and silences expertise at the very moment the country needs it most. Governance must reward competence, not punish it. Merit, not favoritism, must determine who leads our critical institutions.

Henry Mathanga’s return should be a moment of reflection for government, civil society, and the public. It is a reminder that institutional integrity is not negotiable. Our leaders must resist the temptation to play politics with the people’s institutions. Our professionals must be allowed to serve without fear of reprisal.

End Note: Henry Mathanga has not been newly appointed; he has been reinstated to the position he held five years ago, correcting an injustice that weakened both the Reserve Bank and the message Malawi sends to the world about its commitment to professional governance.

The lesson is clear: Protect our institutions. Elevate competence. Reject political vendettas. The future of Malawi’s economy—and public trust—depends on it.

