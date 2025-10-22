Professor Chirwa Condemns Chakwera’s Pardon of Thom Mpinganjira

Constitutional law expert Professor Danwood Chirwa has launched a scathing attack on former President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of betraying Malawi’s justice system by pardoning convicted businessman Dr. Thom Mpinganjira.

In a powerful Facebook post that has sparked widespread debate, Professor Chirwa said the pardon represents “a staggering act of cowardice and betrayal,” arguing that Chakwera’s action undermines the very principles of integrity and rule of law that led to his presidency.

“Strange things happen in African politics, but some just don’t make sense,” Chirwa wrote. “The same man who became president because judges refused a bribe from a businessman now pardons that very same man.”

Mpinganjira, the former FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer, was convicted in 2022 for attempting to bribe judges of the Constitutional Court who presided over the 2020 presidential election case—a case that nullified the 2019 elections and eventually brought Chakwera to power in the historic court-ordered rerun.

Chirwa noted that the judges’ courage and integrity in rejecting the bribe were pivotal to Chakwera’s political rise, making the pardon “a mockery of justice.”

“What message exactly does he mean to convey?” Chirwa asked. “That the judges who kept their oath of office were stupid to reject the bribe? Should he come back to court, as he surely will, will he expect the same judges to rule without fear or favour?”

The University of Cape Town–based scholar accused Chakwera of sending a dangerous signal that integrity in public service is worthless.

“He had to make it clear to those distinguished jurists that he had conned them the most—it was all in vain,” Chirwa added.

