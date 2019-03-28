Prolific poet Mollen Nazombe dies: Tributes pour in

Barely few days after losing author Desmond Dudwa Phiri famously called DD Phiri, a dark cloud has fallen on Malawi again following the death of a prolific poet Mollen Nazombe.

‘Anduna’ as Nazombe was famously called in the poet industry reportedly died during the wee hours of Thursday 28th March 2019 after a long illness.

One of the poets Hudson Chamasowa confirmed the death through a social media post.

He wrote late Nazombe’s picture with a tag of R.I.P accompanied by a short message ‘Disturbing news this morning’.

According to Chamasowa, funeral service will take place at College of Medicine 3:00 Thursday afternoon and later a vigil at Nthawira, Machinjiri in Area 3-Blantyre.

He said burial will take place on Friday at Lunzu Cemetery.

Another poet Amfumu Kenneth Khondowe was also heart broken after hearing the sad news.

“We started poetry journey together, organising shows that people will live to remember but it’s all history now. Rest well my brother and friend Mollen” he wrote on social media.

Many have described Nazpmbe’s death as a big blow to the poetry industry in Malawi.

He is among the few poets who have stood to the ground in taking poetry to greater heights since the death of Aubrien Nazombe who died in 2011.

Some of his popular narrations include Ng’ombe yanga ya mkaka, Kalata kwa Aunt, Yesu akanabadwira ku Malawi and Ukakhala ulibe ndalama.

