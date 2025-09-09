Prophet Austin Liabunya Urges Urgent Action Against Colleen Zamba

Prophet Austin Liabunya has issued a strong warning to President Lazarus Chakwera regarding Colleen Zamba, calling for her immediate removal from office and investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In a public statement, Liabunya said:

“A Pulezident, ndinakuuzani mzimayi uyu mumuchotse urgently, ndipo amangidwe ndi ACB, afufuzidwe zokhudza fuel. Musamulole athawire ku South kumene wagula citizenship. Mulungu Wakwiya, zinthu zivuta mpaka pa Zisankho.”

The prophet warned that failing to act would bring divine consequences, describing Zamba’s continued presence in government as a threat to the administration and national stability.

“Kuwulutsa nkhunda kugwa Pansi, Mulungu akukanani chifukwa chomusiyilira mzimayi yu kuti akuonongereni Boma. Awa ndi ma instructions amene Mulungu wandionetsa kambirimbiri ndipo zinthu zikuyipirani if no action is taken.”

Liabunya also questioned why one corrupt official should undermine the work of a president he described as good, adding:

“Why must one corrupt person destroy a good man like Dr Laz? Ndikhala Ndili ku Phiri kupemphera ndipo sinditsika mpaka Mulungu Achite po kanthu.”

This statement adds to the growing public pressure on Zamba, who has been at the center of multiple fuel procurement scandals, including the controversial Dubai and Oman deals.

Observers say Liabunya’s warning highlights both civil society and faith leaders’ growing impatience with what they see as unchecked corruption at the highest levels of government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :