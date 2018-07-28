Prophet Bushiri disappointed with ‘fake news’ linking him to Malawi political bickerings

Renowned preacher, investor and philathropist Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has expressed his disappointment over online media speculations connecting him to political bickerings between ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and vice president Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Online media is awash with reports that President Peter Mutharika, through allegedly series of clandestine meetings, is courting Bushiri to support and partner with DPP for 2019 and 2024 elections.

The faceless reports further say that Bushiri is a good friend of Chilima, as such, the two are planning of working together.

However, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, in a statement released Saturday, said the revered man of God is very disappointed with the baseless reports.

Nyondo says his office has never had any political correspondence neither with President Mutharika nor vice president Chilima regarding a meeting of any sort.

“I should have been the first to know if there were such arrangement or correspondences. Prophet Bushiri has never met with any DPP official regarding political arrangements. And neither has there been any arrangement of meetings for Prophet Bushiri and President Mutharika,” said Nyondo.

He added: “Not even a single day has Prophet Bushiri talked with Chilima or anybody in the movement. There is nothing political happening between the two and so it will remain.”

Nyondo underlined that these fake reports are being advanced by very unfortunate individuals who are not comfortable seeing Prophet Bushiri enjoying a good relation with the Malawi government.

He explained that there some forces within Malawi who always want to see Prophet Bushiri antagonising with government; they feel good seeing the ‘Papa Major 1’ being seen to be in bad books with government.

“We will not be shaken by these faceless reports. Our focus will always be working with government in complementing its efforts in disaster management, educations and social welfare. We will never be involved in politics.”

Nyasa Times wanted, further, to hear from Prophet Bushiri himself who, through a telephone interview, said: ” I dont believe what the news say. I believe what Bible says. That’s the good news.”

