Prophet Bushiri heartbroken over daughter’s death

March 29, 2021 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says is heartbroken that his daughter, Israella Bushiri, has died while  receiving medical treatment in Kenya.

Israela Bushiri no more

Bushiri said his desire was to see his daughter grow and serve the Lord, “however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him”.

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church said: “Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles!”

Bushiri said the “the will of the Lord is above our desired.”

He described his daughter as a “strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God.”

Wakwiya ndi kadeti
Wakwiya ndi kadeti
2 hours ago

What a beautiful girl. RIP.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

MHSRIP. Surely the Lords desire is above our desires, however we are assured that we shall meet again with the departed.This is the plain truth as God is not a man that He should lie.Threfore we have a solace that she received the Lord at a tender age.

Ngombwax
Ngombwax
2 hours ago

Instead of mourning, he’s talking about “great persecution”.

MHSRIP. Today, I will say no more…….

Richard
Richard
2 hours ago

This is too bad to lose young soul. May God comfort the Bushiri family in this difficult times

Nakaka
Nakaka
3 hours ago

When such things happen, it is good just to say, “To God we came from & to Him we shall return”. MHSRIEP.

Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
3 hours ago

We sympathize with you major crook, death is painful to everyone, especially of a young one, may Almighty God be Glorified in everything, akule ife tichepe, may this be the turning point of the thieving and conning father, Amen

Law Abiding SAn
Law Abiding SAn
3 hours ago

RIP little one.

