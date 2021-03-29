Prophet Bushiri heartbroken over daughter’s death

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says is heartbroken that his daughter, Israella Bushiri, has died while receiving medical treatment in Kenya.

Bushiri said his desire was to see his daughter grow and serve the Lord, “however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him”.

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church said: “Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles!”

Bushiri said the “the will of the Lord is above our desired.”

He described his daughter as a “strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God.”

