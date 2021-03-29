Tchetha handed 6 months boxing ban

Malawi boxer Simeon Tchetha has been handed a six months ban by the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board.

Tchetha allegedly brought the game of boxing into disrepute when he accepted to be involved in an international bout in Namibia when he was not fit for the bout.

According to the board, there was no match fixing but the boxer was simply hungry for money when he went into the fight while not fit and was knocked down in the very first round by Lucas Mbapoloma in Namibia at the beginning of this month.

He has therefore been ordered not to take part in any international boxing activity for six months.

Spokesperson for Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Frank Chibisa, told the local media that Tchetha will also stay for three months without any local involvement in boxing.

“His Zimbabwean manager and our Namibian counterparts are both not satisfied in the way Tchetha was knocked down in the first minute of first round in Namibia. The punch was weak.

“Going by WBC rules, when a boxer loses via knock out, he needs to stay for 90 days without getting back into the ring for him to recover fully. His other punishment is that he should not fight outside Malawi for six months. But after three months he will be allowed to fight here at home in Malawi. If his performance does not improve, we will consider revoking his licence,” explained Chibisa.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!