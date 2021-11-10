Prophet Bushiri int’l visitors programme jets in thousands to Malawi: Commentators say a plus to Malawi tourism sector

Thousands of international visitors trekked to Malawi over the weekend to meet Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) for prayers, a move local commentators say is a plus to the country’s tourism sector and there was likelihood the country raked in substantially in revenue through the same.

Bushiri spokesman Ephraim Nyondo told Nyasa Times on Monday that over the last weekend alone about 1000 international visitors visited Malawi.

“Most of these international guests are accommodated at Golden Peacock, Crossroads, Capital Hotel and BICC,” said Nyondo.

Nyasa Times team met with Nadene Rose from Florida, United States of America at the airport during her arrival and underlined she couldn’t wait to meet Prophet Bushiri and pray with him.

“It’s always a blessing whenever I visit my Papa. I know I won’t go back the same. Again, I would want to visit some interesting tourism sites in Malawi,” said Rose on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport on Friday.

Her colleague from the United Kingdom, Ruth Soymour, told Nyasa Times that they would make Malawi their usual place of visit as long as Prophet Bushiri is in the country.

Economists are optimistic that Bushiri’s return to Malawi will likely boost the country’s ailing tourism sector that suffered a huge blow with the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

On Friday, several buses ferried the international visitors to various hotels within Lilongwe the country’s administrative capital that is fast turning into a tourism hub with Bushiri’s international guests.

Most of the guests come from as far as USA, Canada, UK, Denmark, France, South Korea, Germany, Tanzania and South Africa among others.

In June this year, Prophet Bushiri made a strong appeal to international investors and business partners to invest in Malawi; saying the political will on investment was now high.

Recently, there was a huge debate on social media which started with an observation by journalist Idriss Ali Nassah whose own surveillance showed that hundreds of people are jetting in the country to meet with the revered prophet and leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Nassah made the observation at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) during one of his visits to Malawi from his foreign duty station.

He wrote: “Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways touched down at Kamuzu International Airport at about the same time yesterday. A good number of the people in the arrivals hall were holding South African and Botswana passports, far outnumbering Malawians.

“In the airport parking lot were several buses picking them up on their way to the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. I was thinking of the benefits along this chain; airlines, hotels, transportation, food, Bwandilo, etc.”

“Whatever you think of him, that man Bushiri is an industry!”

Many other people joined the bandwagon to comment on the matter, including one of the country’s finest governance experts, Henry Chingaipe, who christened the entire phenomenon as “the Bushiri value vain.”

