Prophet Bushiri invites business partners to invest in Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is currently fighting alleged crimes related to money laundering, has come out in the open and invited his business partners to consider investing in Malawi saying great opportunities have been opened in the country.

On Thursday, Bushiri, popularly known as ‘Major 1’, wrote on his official Facebook page saying he has tried to bring many investors into the country in the fields of construction, oil and gas, soft term loans and real estate “but the political will on business and investments was not conducive.”

Bushiri wrote: “I am glad to announce to you that the political will on investments has never been so high in Malawi than it is now. All my business partners in Dubai, USA, China and others are interested. This is your greatest opportunity to invest. The Government has opened all opportunities!

“This past weekend, I had a great meeting in Blantyre with some of my partners from almost 26 countries. Amongst the things we discussed, was to encourage them to invest in Malawi.

“I also arranged for them to visit some poor communities and exercise the giving spirit to the needy as that is always at the center of my heart just as Jesus teaches us.”

In 2015, Bushiri tried to do the same but the President Peter Mutharika led Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government turned away the investors and blocked all efforts for investment.

Nyasa Times has learnt that Bushiri, whose largest business interests are oil in South Sudan and Saudi Arabia, is said to be contemplating a gas project that should create at least 300,000 jobs in Malawi and improve Malawi’s GDP by at least 11%.

Ephraim Nyondo, his spokesman, said it was sad that his boss’ plan suffered political sabotage and corrupt demands in 2015.

“Look, the prophet has always been trying to invest in Malawi but the previous government gave us issues.

At one point the Prophet wanted to channel the money to South Africa, but his advisors told him the Xenophobic environment would not work,” Nyondo told Zim Morning Post.

Last week, Nyasa Times reported that Bushiri’s presence in the country is already changing many business fortunes for the better in Malawi.

Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe admitted it was directly benefiting from Bushiri’s presence as 60 percent of its business is being derived from ECG international visitors.

“When you talk of hotel business, it is about accommodation and I can tell you that we are one of the main beneficiaries as 60 percent of our business due to the coming in of the prophet’s visitors,” said Malumbo Kondowe, the hotel’s marketing manager.

