Prophet Bushiri lays foundation stone for church complex in Lilongwe

August 10, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Renowned preacher and philanthropist Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday laid a foundation stone for the construction of the multi-million  US dollar Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church complex in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Bushiri laid a foundation stone at the site of church cathedral in Lilongwe

Foundation stone

The church complex situated in Area7 of the Lilongwe, is said to be Malawi’s biggest religious cathedral.

ECG publicist Ephraim Nyondo told media that the complex wants to put to rest media speculation that Prophet Bushiri doesn’t want to put up a station in Malawi where he can be operating from.

wakudya
Guest
wakudya

long at last

16 minutes ago
DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

that sounds like a nice development

1 hour ago
Young KHEY
Guest
Young KHEY

Major 1,
Your church in Zomba is looking miserable but people congregate there every day. Please remember them.

1 hour ago

