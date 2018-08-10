Prophet Bushiri lays foundation stone for church complex in Lilongwe

Renowned preacher and philanthropist Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday laid a foundation stone for the construction of the multi-million US dollar Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church complex in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

The church complex situated in Area7 of the Lilongwe, is said to be Malawi’s biggest religious cathedral.

ECG publicist Ephraim Nyondo told media that the complex wants to put to rest media speculation that Prophet Bushiri doesn’t want to put up a station in Malawi where he can be operating from.

