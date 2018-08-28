Prophet Bushiri recognized, awarded doctorate degree by UN-backed Canadian Christian organization

UN-backed Canadian International Chaplaincy Association (CICA) has conferred a doctorate degree in divinity on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and also appointed him a goodwill Ambassador for charity.

The prestigious ceremony was held on Monday in Washington D.C., USA.

CICA is a Canadian-based Christian organization accredited with the status of NGO Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, (ECOSOC). The institution runs an International University and a Seminary.

Bushiri, together with his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri, were honored for ‘selfless dedication to the work of the Kingdom of God both inside and outside church’, according to CICA representative His Excellency Dr. Devon Bannister.

“Bushiri, quite youthful, has also demonstrated high levels of vision and leadership in how he has grown his church in few years,” said Bannister.

The couple was conferred on with an honorary doctorate degree in Divinity to each. Not only that.

The two also received UN-approved Ambassadorial titles being a Commander of the Most Distinguish Order of Special Envoy (CDSE) and an order of Minister Statesman Commander of the most Distinguished order of Kingdom Ambassadors (CDKA).

In light of the newly bestowed honours, Prophet Bushiri now has the right to use the title Ambassador before his name and the CDKA and OMS after his name according to the order of Ephesians 6:20 and from the Kingdom of God Constitution in accordance to 2 Corinthians 5:20.

CICA has awarded and recognised over 30 church leaders across and some of them include renowned Guyanese spiritual leader Babb and Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu.

With the award, Bushiri has now been given access and backing to preach in any country across the world.

Bushiri hailed CICA for the recognition and also the entire USA family for hosting them.

He is now leaving US for South Korea as part of the on-going Global Prophetic Tour project.

