Primary school teacher gets K1m in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo Promo

Primary school teacher gets K1m in Blantyre based primary school teacher has become the first millionaire in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo Promotion, which was launched about two weeks ago by the giant mobile firm.

Rhoda Hara from Chemusa, who teaches at Namiwawa Primary School could not believe her ears on Tuesday August 28, 2018, when Airtel broke the good news to her after conducting the first draw in Lilongwe.

“Are you saying the truth? This is shocking to me. I never expected this,” responded Haraafter receiving a phone call from Airtel.

Hara urged other customers to enter the draw by buying Airtel bunders.

She said she been buying watsup bundles.

The second winner for the K1 million weekly prize could not pick up his or her phone.

During the draw, 70 other customers won Mi-Fi routers worth K35,000 each with another group of 70 customers winning K10,000 each.

Airtel marketing director Frank Magombo said the company was pleased with the response from customers.

“There has been an overwhelming response from customers since the launch and people are really excited,” said Magombo.

He reminded customers that number being used by Airtel to inform the lucky customers remains +265121.

“If they get a call from any other number other than this one, then the call is not coming from Airtel,” he said.

