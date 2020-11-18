Prophet Bushiri submits himself to Malawi police, takes bold step to seek justice
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Wednesday morning handed themselves over t before law enforcement agencies at Area 30 Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe as part his mission in Malawi to seek justice, spokesperson for Bushiri and Enlightened Christian Gathering Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed to Nyasa Times.
Nyondo said its’ only a normal process where he wants to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi.
He ndicated that during public address on Saturday, Bushiri hinted that he will submit himself before law enforcement agencies in Malawi, any day, to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi to seek justice that’s what he’s done .
Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri is still an innocent person until proven guilty.
“As of now, there is no court in the world that has proven Bushiri guilty. He may be subjected by media and public trial but he maintains his innocence until otherwise by a competent court and fair trial,” he said.
South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for Bushiris, who skipped bail and returned home to Malawi.
On Saturday he told his social media followers that he had left South Africa because he had received death threats.
The preacher, who was on bail and awaiting trial for money laundering and fraud, had previously said he wanted to clear his name.
It is not clear how or when Bushiri left South Africa but he announced his arrival in Malawi on Saturday morning.
This is a tactical move. All calculated. It was all very well calculated step by step right from his fleeing SA. Brains at work !
He has now handed himself over and most likely will get bail whilst waiting for the extradition case in our courts which will take forever. Meanwhile life goes on.
our grand parents lost their pension to that bustard lied to them that he is investing them money for them even today none has ever got even single cent from him, when they confront him he threaten them ,he must come back here and face the music he produced..
Mr. Shepard Bushiri is proving to be a real prophet. His next miracle is likely to be challenging extradition. Mary, too.
What ever Chakwera does, he must remember that he made a list of demands for the 1 million Malawians who live and work in SAfrica. If they fail to hand over Bushiri, Ramaphosa could simply start deporting and cancel all those agreements.
Bushiri amazagwira bele la Ayaya kuwopa kuchita misala. Pano kulibe kothawila.
kodi mulungu wa pasi ppmpanoyu bushili handed himself over to lilongwe police. kodi a police nde amuzenga mlandu wanji??? is it malawi looking for him or SA.
let the government not waste our TAXES pleeease!!!!! the police have other duties to deal with malawi criminals. uyu asatinyase.khaya kwa omwe mumapumbezanu muthandizeni
Is he ur mulungu? Bushiri has never said that he is a God. Chimavuta a Malawi ndi sanje. Prophet Bushiri sanalekwe Koma akuganizilidwa Koma funso zake zikuveka, he is comfortable with the police officers who are arresting him
Malawi is a member of Interpol. Its Interpol that issued a warrant of arrest in Pretoria, so Malawi being a member , that’s why they have arrested him. Mot necessarily that the Malawi government is arresting him as a Malawi government.
Lock up the bastard and dispatch him to south africa on the next plane. This is his time to pay back what he has been stealing.
The drama begins
He always uses the media to promote himself so the same media will write whatever they want. The problem now is SA police have put a Red Tape with Interpol which begins Thursday, when they arrested they will remain in jail waiting for extradition. If the process takes 10yrs, they will be in jail 10yrs waiting to be extradited.
They should have stayed in SA on bail in their own house. Those cases would have collapsed, you never know. Big mistake they made.
I think so too.
So many advisors are confusing Bushiri.
What sort of advice would a crook like Kasambara give, pray tell??
Mistake anapanga, adakakhaladi ku RSA ZITHU ZIKANAMUYENDERA BWINO KOMA APA WAWONJERA CHAZI KUNUKHA.MA PROBLEMS AKWERERA KWERERA . IF IS BACK IN RSA NO BAIL UNTILL PASSING SENTENCE AFTER TAHT DEPORTATION .
Put yourself in his shoes before you say all those things.
Hahahaa! You don’t know the law. He can’t remain in jail for 10 years. Interpol interdicts are not the final law. They can be fought against in any competent court of law just like any interdict by the police. Bushiri is a well measured man and his moves are well calculated with legal advisers who know what the law regarding extradition of suspects says. There is already enough evidence from the utterances of several South African government officials in both personal and official capacity that Bushiri will not have a fair trial. In their eyes, he is already guilty and… Read more »
nde mwaganiza kuipatu, mukuona ngat sapanga apply bail mene mukuti akhala 10 years in jail waiting extradition??? surely just as any suspect he is going to apply bail ndipo munthawi ya bail yo he will be free