Prophet Bushiri submits himself to Malawi police, takes bold step to seek justice

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Wednesday morning handed themselves over t before law enforcement agencies at Area 30 Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe as part his mission in Malawi to seek justice, spokesperson for Bushiri and Enlightened Christian Gathering Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Nyondo said its’ only a normal process where he wants to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi.

He ndicated that during public address on Saturday, Bushiri hinted that he will submit himself before law enforcement agencies in Malawi, any day, to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi to seek justice that’s what he’s done .

Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri is still an innocent person until proven guilty.

“As of now, there is no court in the world that has proven Bushiri guilty. He may be subjected by media and public trial but he maintains his innocence until otherwise by a competent court and fair trial,” he said.

South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for Bushiris, who skipped bail and returned home to Malawi.

On Saturday he told his social media followers that he had left South Africa because he had received death threats.

The preacher, who was on bail and awaiting trial for money laundering and fraud, had previously said he wanted to clear his name.

It is not clear how or when Bushiri left South Africa but he announced his arrival in Malawi on Saturday morning.

