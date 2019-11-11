Prophet Bushiri to address Malawians on food security 

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is set to give a televised address to Malawians at 12:30 Monday afternoon on food security.

His spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed with Nyasa Times but he didn’t divulge more details.

“Yes he will be making an appeal on food security in the country. I urge people to be glued to their television,” he said.

The address will be live on Rainbow TV, Times TV and Zodiak TV.

Last time Bushiri gave a live televised address, he h asked political leaders to prepare their supporters to accept the decision of the Constitutional Court hearing a petition seeking nullification of presidential election results.

That call has since been echoed by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :