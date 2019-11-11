Prophet Bushiri to address Malawians on food security 

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is set to give a televised address to Malawians at 12:30 Monday  afternoon on food security.

Prophet Bushiri: To address the nation

His spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed with Nyasa Times but he didn’t divulge more details.

“Yes he will be making an appeal on food security in the country. I urge people to be glued to their television,” he said.

The address will be live on Rainbow TV, Times TV and Zodiak TV.

Last time Bushiri gave a live televised  address, he h asked political leaders to prepare their supporters to accept the decision of the Constitutional Court hearing a petition seeking nullification of presidential election results.

That call has since been echoed by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

