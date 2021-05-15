Prophet David Mbewe distributes goats and blankets to 20 mosques as Muslims celebrate Eid

May 15, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times 1 Comment

In a rare gesture of promoting coexistence and religious tolerance and unity among Christians and Muslims in Malawi, the founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe on Friday joined thousands of Muslims in Machinga to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.

Prophet Mbewe making a donation to Muslims during Eid

He distributed 20 live goats and hundreds of blankets to Muslims in Machinga thus adding colour to the celebration, which marked the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan when Muslims were fasting.

Mbewe is the sitting president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and the national chairperson of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) and; hence, he has recently been working hard to promote religious tolerance and unity in the country.

He emphasized that coexistence and national unity, irrespective of diversity in cultural and religious convictions, is critical towards in achieving the social and economic aspirations of any society.

Prophet Mbewe joins Muslims in Eid ul Fitr prayers

“Thus, I felt very honoured and privileged to celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters. Eid ul Fitr is a very important occasion among Muslims and as FOWAM leader, I thought I had to contribute towards making the day even greater for them,” Mbewe told a multitude of the overjoyed Muslims.

Sheikh Twaibu, who spoke on behalf of the sheikhs and the Muslim community in Machinga, thanked Mbewe for the kind gesture.

Twaibu assured that the Muslims will continue working towards building peace with their Christian brothers and sisters.

Two weeks ago, Mbewe distributed food and facemasks to street connected children, beggars and minibus touts in Limbe, Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joni
Joni
3 hours ago

Good gesture koma they moslems should stop intimidating people……

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi govt to destroy 19, 610 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday

The Malawi Government has disclosed that it will destroy 19, 610 doses of expired coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines next Wednesday....

Close