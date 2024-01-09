Prophet David Mbewe finally gets certificate for his new party

Prophet David Mbewe has today registered his party, Liberation for Economic Freedom.

Hundreds of his supporters were ferried in lorries from his base in Machinga to Blantyre where he collected a certificate for his new party.

Business came to a standstill in Blantyre’s Central Business District as Mbewe and his jubilant supporters jammed street.

Hundreds of his supporters ferried in lorries and other vehicles have escorted the Machinga-based man of God to collect the certificate at the Registrar of Political Parties’ office.

Mbewe, who is founder and president of Living Word Evangelistic Church, previously announced his intentions to stand as president for the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at its yet to be decided elective convention.

He then resigned from the DPP to join People’s Party before resigning just hours after his announcement that he had joined PP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!