DPP not best option in 2025, it treated Malawians as ‘trash’ – Kalindo

Controversial comedian-cum political activist Bon Kalindo has warned that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will not the best option to replace the current leadership, arguing the former ruling party treated Malawians as zinyasi (trash).

Kalindo made the sentiments during an exclusive interview with Times Television hosted by Brian Banda on Sunday evening.

“DPP msuzi umapezeka, komanso nawonso anatifikapotu. And I am sure kuti pakali pano mwina nawo a DPP anaphunzira. Ngati sanaphunzire, ndiye kuli bwino asabwerenso chifukwa ngati kunali chipani chimene chinafikapo ndikumawatenga aMalawi ngati zinyasi, ndiye anali a DPP,” he charged.

Kalindo also rebuked DPP for using cadets to reign terror on innocent Malawians, stressing that was barbaric and retrogressive.

But the self-acclaimed human rights activist tipped the Tonse Alliance to address the socio-economic challenges Malawians are facing due to the recent devaluation of the local currency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!