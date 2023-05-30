Prophet David Mbewe resigns on all religious body positions as he heads for DPP presidency polls

Prophet David Mbewe has resigned from all his church and religious organisations positions amid heightened speculation that he wants to vie for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency slated in July, 2023.

Mbewe has resigned as president and member of Freedom of Worship and Economics Liberation Movement and as president and trustee chairperson of Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi.

In two separate resignation letters addressed to trustees of the two bodies, Mbewe has said his resignation from both bodies will be effective 30 days from 1st June 2023.

Mbewe who is the founder of Living Word Evangelistic Church has not specified the reasons for his resignations.

He is popularly known for his Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga and he shocked many when he announced his intentions to contest at the DPP convention for the position of president.

DPP goes to polls in July where delegates are expected to elect party president, among other party positions.

Professor Peter Mutharika faces competition from Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka and Dr Dalitso Kabambe, among other party presidential candidates.

