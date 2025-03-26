Prophet Dr. David F. Mbewe to Lead D’YIREH Night of Prayers in Lilongwe

The highly anticipated D’YIREH night of prayers, led by Prophet Dr. David F. Mbewe, is set to take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Brematt Multipurpose Hall in Lilongwe.

Speaking at a press conference at Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga, Living Word Evangelistic Church spokesperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda confirmed the event and its significance.

“Prophet Dr. David F. Mbewe is coming to Lilongwe for an unforgettable night of prayer,” said Nyamilandu. “We invite everyone from Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and surrounding districts to join us for this powerful experience.”

Nyamilandu highlighted the spiritual benefits of attending the overnight service, emphasizing reflection, faith, and divine intervention.

“This will be a night of gratitude and reflection, where believers can thank God for His blessings,” he said. “It’s also a moment to seek relief from stress and pour out our fears and challenges before the Lord.”

He further encouraged attendees to expect spiritual renewal.

“This night will strengthen our faith,” Nyamilandu added. “Those who come should anticipate transformation and great miracles through the anointing of Prophet Dr. David F. Mbewe.”

Prophet Dr. Mbewe, the founder of Living Word Evangelistic Church, is widely known for his powerful teachings, which have been associated with miracles, healings, and testimonies of breakthrough.

“This is not the first time the Prophet is coming to minister in Lilongwe,” Nyamilandu noted. “Each time he comes, lives are changed, and testimonies follow. We believe this D’YIREH prayer night will be no different.”

The event will start at 6 PM and is open to all.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!