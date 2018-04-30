Prophet Gondwe attacked after healing boy of diabetes: Atheists say ‘God does not heal, science does’

A verbal war has ensued between a horde of non-believers and Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries after he announced that, through prayer, a 12-year old boy who had high degree diabetes is now free from the ailment.

Gondwe, through his Facebook page, Prophet P. Gondwe Ministries, said Evance Penyani from Blantyre was diagnosed with high level diabetes that was pegged by medical practitioners to be at 589MG/DL.

“As such he was supposed to be injecting himself with insulin every 12 hours. When tested, sugar would always be at 589mg/dl or above,” wrote Gondwe.

He added: “He was then restricted to [take] some meals he enjoyed as a child. He was no longer allowed to eat meat, anything with fats of drink anything with sugar.”

According to Prophet Gondwe, doctors told Evance’s parents that there was no way he was going to be healed.

Nyasa Times learnt that after Evance’s mother took him to Prophet P. Gondwe Ministries the boy was prayed for and is now normal.

“The sugar levels have now dropped from 589mg/dl to normal,” said Gondwe.

Evance’s mother also confirmed in a separate interview that his son is now fine.

“I can only thank the living God of Prophet Gondwe for healing my son,” she said.

But some non-believers, who are allegedly atheists that belong to the Association of Secular Humanism (ASH) in Malawi, rubbished the claim as false and wishful thinking.

Joram Nyirongo, who works as a medical doctor at Kamuzu Central Hospital, described the testimony as “nonsense.”

He wrote: “We must not teach lies. The greatest miracles are done in our hospitals using medical science. And it’s the best that the Lord has provided for His people as long as we inhabit these earthly bodies.”

And, another atheist, Richmond Mphande, said outright that “God doesn’t heal. Science and medicine does.”

He further argued: “If he can heal after prayer, he can as well just prevent the illness before it happens.”

But according to Nyasa Times’ investigation, there are a lot more of these testimonies that happen at Prophet Gondwe’s church in Dzenza of Area 25 in the capital Lilongwe.

Good News Ministries came into being after Prophet. P. Gondwe visited the SCOAN Nigeria following a battle with a terminal liver disease in 2014.

The sole purpose of his visit was to encounter the healing hand of Jesus Christ through Senior Prophet TB. Joshua.

However, upon his return from SCOAN the Lord spoke to him through a vision that he was destined to be in the ministry of Christ Jesus.

Prophet Gondwe was obedient to the voice of God Almighty to pursue his God-given mission and this gave rise to the birth of Good News Ministries in the year 2015.

The ministry begun in the district of Mchinji with three people.

The proliferation of Pentecostal Churches, especially of the prophecy-led ministries, has seen a series of bizarre rites commonly legitimated as ‘miracles’ some of which have elicited ridicule from both believers and non-believers.

Promising prosperity, miracle cures and life-changing experiences, Pentecostal religion is booming in Africa.

