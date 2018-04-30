Old Mutual brings fitness bonanza

As part of celebrating the unveiling of new funeral policy, theMalawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed company Old MutualMalawi Limited, has organized a day-long fitness Bonanza at College of Medicine in Blantyre scheduled for Saturday, May 5 2018.

Old Mutual Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Ms.Linda Poya said all is set for the fitness bonanza and the launch of the new product on the market.

“As part of the celebration, marking the launch of our new product on the market, we have organized a fitness bonanza where people will be introduced to the new exciting product while, they get a chance to exercise and promote their health status with friends and family.

“Our society has been hit by manyhealth issues like cancer, heart diseases, diabetes e t c, that are linked to inactivity and lifestyle. Old Mutual as a Life Insurance company, our mission is to protect people and their families at every stage of their lives. We therefore believe that we can encourage healthy living among our customers and the society, while we are also helping them achieve their lifetime financial goals,” she said.

The activities on the day will start with a walk from Old Mutual offices in Blantyre to College of Medicine, three hour of aerobics session with Ulaya classic as an instructor and thereafter, a mini basket bonanza

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :