Prophet honoured in hometown: Bushiri says ‘God will reward Malawi’

Are prophets now being respected in their homes? South-African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church says he is shocked with the unprecedented reception he got from scores of Malawians who, led by senior government officials, parked Bingu National Stadium (BNS) for the Saturday crusade.

Malawians from all walks of life gathered at the gigantic stadium in Lilongwe to fellowship with the famous preacher who is currently on a Global Prophetic Tour.

Even President Peter Mutharika, currently in United States of America, had to delegate Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Samuel Tembenu to represent him at the crusade and relay a message of continuous support from government.

The Malawi police band was there to usher the man of God in the stadium where the spectacle of the moment sent everyone into stitches of awe.

Such is the scale of allure and respect that Prophet Bushiri enjoyed so much that he had to rise to the occasion and honour Malawians and the leadership for the moment.

Indeed, Prophet Bushiri is now a darling to Malawians; a sharp contrast to the Bushiri of the old who was always being detested and fought.

Addressing the crowds of worshippers, Bushiri said when a nation honours a prophet in the name of a prophet, there is something to be said, “God is about to reward my nation.”

Bushiri has been facing criticism over the years, especially through social media platforms, discrediting him as a false prophet and a satanist. He observed that the negative tags are attached to any successful Malawian.

In his sermon at the crusade, Bushiri said he made a choice to fight for the freedoms in Christ for the future generations.

“Time is coming where Malawians will respect fellow Malawian ministers of the gospel. They will respect a fellow Malawian Prophet, Apostle or even Pastor. At that time I may not be alive but I know a time is coming where the gospel and the prophetic shall be honoured as is due,” he said.

He said most of his compatriots have a colonial mentality that glorifies everything Western as superior.

Bushiri said Malawians should decolonise their spiritual thinking, saying Europe did not just colonise Africa political space but also spiritually.

The prophet specified that, through that spiritual colonisation, most Africans don’t believe that an African can be a missionary; can start a church.

“They believe that is an enclave for white,” he said.

Bushiri said his task is to win souls to God’s ministry and centred his sermon on 2 Corinthians 5-7 ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come; the old has gone, the new is here.’

The prophet, who is fondly called Major 1, said the beauty about receiving Christ is that one becomes a new.

“When you leave here people will ask you; what has happened to you? You will answer and tell them that when you met Major 1, he made you receive Christ and since then, everything about you changed.”

The Global Prophetic Tour has taken Bushiri to the United States of America (USA), Australia, Dubai. Nigeria, Tanzania, his home Malawi and next stop is Uganda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :