Prophet Kambale stops worshippers from taking Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines: Argues AstraZeneca not effective for Malawi

As the Ministry of Health is raring to roll out the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, Nyasa Times has established that a Lilongwe-based Prophet Amos Kambale has been advising his followers not to accept the Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines, AstraZeneca which is a donations from the Covax facility, a UN initiative to ensure Covid-19 vaccine access to the world’s most vulnerable.

Malawi received r its first 360 000 doses of AstraZeneca on Friday, the first tranche of about 1.2 million doses allocations for the country.

But Kambale – who is the founder and overseer of Life International Church (LIC) – argues that the vaccine the Malawi government has received is unsafe and a threat to the people since it was made in December 2020 when the second variant of Covid-19 had not yet emerged.

He wonders why the Malawi government went ahead to bring in the vaccine, which was initially designed to treat the first variant of the virus.

“I am disappointed with how the government has handled this issue. How do you treat disease A with a vaccine that was made to treat disease B? Is the government being honest on this?” he asked.

Kambale suspected that the Malawi Government is under pressure from the West to take the cheapest vaccine at the expense of the lives of Malawians.

He asked the government to wait for the next five years, stressing that elsewhere, scientists take five years to produce an effective vaccine.

The preacher wondered whether AstraZeneza could be effective since it has been produced within a year after Covid-19 outbreak.

“My viewpoint is: why should we be under panic when positivity rates are dropping significantly? Why can’t the government concentrate on the measures that seem to be yielding great results in combating the pandemic? Certainly, there is something that the government is hiding from us on this vaccine and I will not let my followers fall prey to that!” vowed Kambale.

Priority groups to receive the first vaccinations include teachers, health care workers, government security officers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Malawi registered its first three cases of COVID-19 last April.

However, infections reached a critical level during a second wave of the pandemic, starting in November, when 30% of those tested each day were positive for COVID-19, leading MPresident Lazarus Chakwera to declare the pandemic a national disaster.

However, recently the infection rate in Malawi has been slowing down, averaging 8%.

