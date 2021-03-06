Prophet Kambale stops worshippers from taking Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines: Argues AstraZeneca not effective for Malawi
As the Ministry of Health is raring to roll out the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, Nyasa Times has established that a Lilongwe-based Prophet Amos Kambale has been advising his followers not to accept the Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines, AstraZeneca which is a donations from the Covax facility, a UN initiative to ensure Covid-19 vaccine access to the world’s most vulnerable.
Malawi received r its first 360 000 doses of AstraZeneca on Friday, the first tranche of about 1.2 million doses allocations for the country.
But Kambale – who is the founder and overseer of Life International Church (LIC) – argues that the vaccine the Malawi government has received is unsafe and a threat to the people since it was made in December 2020 when the second variant of Covid-19 had not yet emerged.
He wonders why the Malawi government went ahead to bring in the vaccine, which was initially designed to treat the first variant of the virus.
“I am disappointed with how the government has handled this issue. How do you treat disease A with a vaccine that was made to treat disease B? Is the government being honest on this?” he asked.
Kambale suspected that the Malawi Government is under pressure from the West to take the cheapest vaccine at the expense of the lives of Malawians.
He asked the government to wait for the next five years, stressing that elsewhere, scientists take five years to produce an effective vaccine.
The preacher wondered whether AstraZeneza could be effective since it has been produced within a year after Covid-19 outbreak.
“My viewpoint is: why should we be under panic when positivity rates are dropping significantly? Why can’t the government concentrate on the measures that seem to be yielding great results in combating the pandemic? Certainly, there is something that the government is hiding from us on this vaccine and I will not let my followers fall prey to that!” vowed Kambale.
Priority groups to receive the first vaccinations include teachers, health care workers, government security officers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Malawi registered its first three cases of COVID-19 last April.
However, infections reached a critical level during a second wave of the pandemic, starting in November, when 30% of those tested each day were positive for COVID-19, leading MPresident Lazarus Chakwera to declare the pandemic a national disaster.
However, recently the infection rate in Malawi has been slowing down, averaging 8%.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Gulani tu inuyo amene ali effectively simumapanga miracle money. You can even manage to buy. You’ve got only 11 followers. Why can’t you prophesies the teatment of covid. You don’t even have a church. Even your followers mustn’t receive who cares.
Foolish! Both local and international experts in the field have advised government to go ahead with this vaccine. Who is this so called prophet to start misleading people? His reasoning sounds logical only to people who have little or no understanding of vaccines in general and this COVID-19 pandemic in particular. What he is saying is scientifically senseless. If he doesn’t want the vaccine,let him not go for it. But he should be stopped from forcing other innocent people to follow his madness. Government can not force anyone to be vaccinated and likewise no fool should be allowed to mislead… Read more »
The pulpit has ghost seers. Let us send the guy to Zomba mental clinic just to bray his trash to an equally loony congregation otherwise he has a very bad story. This lunatic is a stench since he lacks expertise. Our nation isn’t short of dunderheads especially in the religious arena at the start of Covid19 JB Joshua in West Africa “predicted” the end of corona disease across the globe it is not the seers’ words that call the tune but the expertise on the lap of the governments the governments have scientific road maps not bubbles from the fake… Read more »
The only known prophets are in the Bible and one known prophet is Elijah. We should be straight forward these false prophets are thieves and take advantage of the desperate, the poor and the stupid. The issue of vaccines has nothing to do with religion. Kambale has no control over anyone including his children but himself. If he doesn’t want the vaccine he should stay away. I believe all of us who have lost brothers, sisters, cousins, friends etc should be angry with senseless idiot.
Another shameless attention seeker.
The argument is true regardless him being fake/real.
Izizi za vaccine a prophet Kambale simunafike powafotokozera Ena nanunso mukuyenera mimvetsetse,Inu mbalo yanu nja baibulo, aliyense ndiwankulu apanga yekha chiganizo komabe kumvetsetsa kukufunika mbali yanu mudakali mbuli pankhaniyi
Angobwela aweluze basi mwiniwake
This idio he needs money so instead of him to get it pls arrest him
Only fools can listen to such an idiot or dunce. Where are the ARVs people taking made? Check in all pharmacies and see where drugs are mostly made? Umbuli wako Kambale you are saying “elsewhere” vaccines are made in five years. Where is elsewhere? These vaccines come from Europe and America. Name a vaccine that was made in Africa. Please don’t take advantage of people’s ignorance and betray them. People continue to die from Covid-19 and other diseases. Prophets if they exist have been advising people to stople taking ARVs falsely claiming that prayers would heal them. In the end… Read more »