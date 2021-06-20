Prophet Liabunya reaches out to Lilongwe elderly with K500 000 cash aid

One of the country’s controversial preachers, Prophet Austin Liabunya, on Friday was in Lilongwe where he preached the gospel and handed over cash aid to over 250 elderly people amounting to K500 000 in the administrative capital.

Liabunya, who personally handed over envelopes containing cash to old men and women in the streets before sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with them at Bwalolanjobvu’s mosque in Area 2, said it was an obligation for men of God to put into practice what they preach.

“We preach that there is more happiness in giving than in receiving, that is why under my Austin Liabunya Foundation I decided to reach out to our grandparents,” he said in an interview with Nyasa Times after the exercise.

According to Liabunya, the Austin Liabunya Foundation will continue to commit itself to doing humanitarian work in other parts of the country as well as on the African continent as a whole.

All this, he said, is being achieved under Austin Liabunya Foundation mission which is to join government efforts in fighting our country’s greatest enemies of hunger, poverty, drug abuse, stress and depression.

“I am very glad to be here [in Lilongwe] as I continue with my philanthropic works. You know our country Malawi is in a great war against poverty and hunger, among others. So, I decided to corroborate government’s efforts,” said Liabunya.

He called on fellow men of God to emulate his philanthropic exercise of helping those in need – including the elderly.

One of the beneficiaries, Tobias Mbale, hailed Prophet Liabunya saying the cash donation was timely.

“There was literally no food at home, as you know things are not rosy economically in the country. What has happened today is like a dream. God should continue blessing the prophet,” said Mbale.

In his address to the media, Prophet Liabunya invited people to blow the whistle should they see others who were facing various afflictions saying they should contact his team via his WhatsApp contact +27 73 949 3333.

He challenged that his Foundation was into a holistic approach of dealing with physical, psychological and spiritual problems.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!