Prophet Mbewe asks Chakwera to establish Malawi ministry for religious affairs

Leader of Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi, Prophet David Mbewe has asked President, Lazarus Chakwera to establish a special ministry for religious affairs.

Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, told Nyasa Timesthat the establishment of a religious affairs will be part of saying “thank you to Rev. John Chilembwe who fought for freedom.”

Said the controversial prophet: “Malawi government should have a special ministry for religious leaders. This is part of saying thank you to Rev Chilembwe and many more who fought for freedom.”

Prophet Mbewe also asked Malawi’s first citizen to consider that churches should have waiver on customs expenditure when constructing a church or buying equipment for the construction.

“As prophetic ministry, we are here to assure you that we are ready to work with government for the development of this nation,” said Mbewe.

When he met religious leaders on Saturday, President Chakwera urged them to unite and work together in support of government towards the development of the country.

“In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders, we need to first come together.

“We should be able to sit down and discuss issues in harmony,” said Chakwera.

