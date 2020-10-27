Prophet Mbewe asks Chakwera to establish Malawi ministry for religious affairs

October 27, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 12 Comments

Leader of Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi, Prophet David Mbewe has asked President, Lazarus Chakwera to establish a special ministry for religious affairs.

Faith group leader, Prophet David Mbewe gives his remarks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, told Nyasa Timesthat the establishment of a religious affairs will be part of saying “thank you to Rev. John Chilembwe who fought for freedom.”

Said the controversial prophet: “Malawi government should have a special ministry for religious leaders. This is part of saying thank you to Rev Chilembwe and many more who fought for freedom.”

Prophet Mbewe also asked Malawi’s first citizen to consider that churches should have waiver on customs expenditure when constructing a church or buying equipment for the construction.

“As prophetic ministry, we are here to assure you that we are ready to work with government for the development of this nation,” said Mbewe.

When he met  religious leaders on Saturday, President Chakwera urged them to unite and work together in support of government towards the development of the country.

“In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders, we need to first come together.

“We should be able to sit down and discuss issues in harmony,” said Chakwera.

12 Comments
Mulopwana
2 hours ago

Ohhoo and the minister to be on rotation. Weekly rotation. Kikiki

Nyakwawa che nyaxxy
2 hours ago

Kukhuta eti?

Ngombwax
2 hours ago

What?? Uchindere! Ase!

Mwini muzi
4 hours ago

Good intention but can the straggling budget with K755bn fiscal deficit accommodate the cost of establishing and running such a ministry?

Hamza
5 hours ago

This is utter nonsense. Angofuna podyera a Malawi. If Mbewe has resources or capacities in any social or economic field why not integrate them into available relevant Ministries. Churches with hospitals and schools are involved in relevant Ministries’ matters. These are false prophets wanting to rip off Malawians of their hard collected taxes

Angoni
5 hours ago

Mr Prophet Mbewe what about your churches paying MRA tax on huge profits you scam your unsuspecting followers

zarry
6 hours ago

Ndiye chani zimenezi. Koma amalawi kukonda kusakaniza Mulungu ndi satana

Malawi
6 hours ago

Abusa mwaganizapo bwanjinso nanga… Introducing new ministry zifukwa zake zimenezo?

Zingalume
6 hours ago

Ndiye kufuna kuononga ndalama zaboma kumeneko

Mangochi Kabwafu
6 hours ago

Tatiyeni uko nanu ma fake prophets. Kuti adzakusankheni a nduna?

