Prophet Mbewe asks Chakwera to establish Malawi ministry for religious affairs
Leader of Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi, Prophet David Mbewe has asked President, Lazarus Chakwera to establish a special ministry for religious affairs.
Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, told Nyasa Timesthat the establishment of a religious affairs will be part of saying “thank you to Rev. John Chilembwe who fought for freedom.”
Said the controversial prophet: “Malawi government should have a special ministry for religious leaders. This is part of saying thank you to Rev Chilembwe and many more who fought for freedom.”
Prophet Mbewe also asked Malawi’s first citizen to consider that churches should have waiver on customs expenditure when constructing a church or buying equipment for the construction.
“As prophetic ministry, we are here to assure you that we are ready to work with government for the development of this nation,” said Mbewe.
When he met religious leaders on Saturday, President Chakwera urged them to unite and work together in support of government towards the development of the country.
“In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders, we need to first come together.
"We should be able to sit down and discuss issues in harmony," said Chakwera.
Ohhoo and the minister to be on rotation. Weekly rotation. Kikiki
Kukhuta eti?
What?? Uchindere! Ase!
Good intention but can the straggling budget with K755bn fiscal deficit accommodate the cost of establishing and running such a ministry?
This is utter nonsense. Angofuna podyera a Malawi. If Mbewe has resources or capacities in any social or economic field why not integrate them into available relevant Ministries. Churches with hospitals and schools are involved in relevant Ministries’ matters. These are false prophets wanting to rip off Malawians of their hard collected taxes
Mr Prophet Mbewe what about your churches paying MRA tax on huge profits you scam your unsuspecting followers
Ndiye chani zimenezi. Koma amalawi kukonda kusakaniza Mulungu ndi satana
Abusa mwaganizapo bwanjinso nanga… Introducing new ministry zifukwa zake zimenezo?
Ndiye kufuna kuononga ndalama zaboma kumeneko
Tatiyeni uko nanu ma fake prophets. Kuti adzakusankheni a nduna?