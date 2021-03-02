Prophet Mbewe attends Rastafarians prayer event: Urges them to accept Covid-19 vaccine

March 2, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) president Prophet David Mbewe has urged Rastafarians in Malawi to rally behind the government and the Ministry of Health as they roll out coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine in few days time.

One love: Prophet Mbewe with the rastas
One love: Prophet Mbewe with the rastas
Prophet David Mbewe: Rastafarian in a religion

Mbewe made the call when he graced Big Sabbath prayers for the Rastafarians in Machinga.

The prophet was invited to the prayers in his capacity as FOWAM president.

Prophet Mbewe said he recognizes Rastafarianism as any religion; hence, they need to build love among them.

“Covid-19 vaccine is coming soon. So, as the church they should be ready to participate and we pray that the Malawi Government should know that there is power in religion,” said the prophet in an interview.

Mbewe also took advantage of the Big Sabbath to challenge Rastafarians to actively participate in activities and programmes aimed to promote and enhance national development.

“Let us work together with the government in developing this nation. It is our duty as churches to complement national efforts to develop our country,” he said.

The Rastafarians have since commended Mbewe for promoting and defending freedom of worship in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Calvary Family Church donates 50 oxygen cylinders to Queen’s Hospital

The Calvary Family Church (CFC) has donated 50 oxygen cylinders to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Blantyre....

Close