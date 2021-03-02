Prophet Mbewe attends Rastafarians prayer event: Urges them to accept Covid-19 vaccine

The Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) president Prophet David Mbewe has urged Rastafarians in Malawi to rally behind the government and the Ministry of Health as they roll out coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine in few days time.

Mbewe made the call when he graced Big Sabbath prayers for the Rastafarians in Machinga.

The prophet was invited to the prayers in his capacity as FOWAM president.

Prophet Mbewe said he recognizes Rastafarianism as any religion; hence, they need to build love among them.

“Covid-19 vaccine is coming soon. So, as the church they should be ready to participate and we pray that the Malawi Government should know that there is power in religion,” said the prophet in an interview.

Mbewe also took advantage of the Big Sabbath to challenge Rastafarians to actively participate in activities and programmes aimed to promote and enhance national development.

“Let us work together with the government in developing this nation. It is our duty as churches to complement national efforts to develop our country,” he said.

The Rastafarians have since commended Mbewe for promoting and defending freedom of worship in Malawi.

