Calvary Family Church donates 50 oxygen cylinders to Queen’s Hospital

The Calvary Family Church (CFC) has donated 50 oxygen cylinders to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Blantyre.

Valued at slightly over K2 million, the donation aims at enhancing the central hospital in its response to the highly deadly pandemic.

The church’s president and founder, Apostle Dr. Madalitso Mbewe, presented the donation to the facility on Friday last week.

Mbewe thanked the members who came together globally, led by Dr. Betty Chinyamunyamu and Mrs. Maggie Chagunda from Lilongwe CFC and Mrs. Tikha Chimpango of Machester CFC, to raise money for the initiative, which came as an idea after the Global Prayer and Fasting Programme.

The hospital director Dr. Sam Mndolo received the donation on behalf of the hospital.

Mndolo commended the church and in particular the members who came together to put up this donation.

He said the donation is timely since Oxygen is very vital in this fight against Covid 19.

During the donation, Apostle Mbewe was accompanied by Bishop Connex Kadumah, three pastors, church elders and other leaders from the Global Centre.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!