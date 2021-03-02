Bushiri says his lawyers detention  in SA ‘an escalation of  failed scheme by some Hawks officers’

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has spoken out against the 8-hour detention of his two lawyers in South Africa on Monday.

South African police on Monday arrested and detained two lawyers for Bushiri—only to be freed by the court after 8 hours of being kept in police cells

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Bushiri says his South African lawyers—Terence Baloyi and Alvin Khoza—were detained on Monday, taken to court where the prosecutors failed to charge them, forcing the magistrate to free them.

The detention, according to Bushiri, also included an officer from the Independent Private Investigation in South Africa whom Bushiri hired to expose the scheme by South African police recruiting girls to fabricate rape charges against him.

“It’s shocking to note that after my instructing lawyers and the private investigator who, after being kept in custody like convicted criminals, the Senior State Advocates, who issued the warrant of arrests, decided to withdraw the charges and stated that the police investigation are incomplete yet we know they have investigating since 2017,” he said.

However, Bushiri underlined that though saddened by the development, he is not surprised with the detention of his lawyers because the move is just ‘an escalation and intensification of a failed scheme, by some Hawks officers, to cover up the corruption and extortion cases’ he opened against them.

Bushiri has insisted that the move only confirms that he can’t face fair trial in South Africa’s unjust and unfair courts.

