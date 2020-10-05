Prophet Mbewe vows to apply spiritual warfare to block ‘evil’ Arbortion Bill passing

Leaders of various prophetic ministries and churches in Malawi have vowed to take any steps possible to stop Parliament from debating and passing the proposed Termination of Pregnancy Bill into law.

But the prophets, who were led by Prophet David Mbewe of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) during a news conference held in Lilongwe on Monday, have ruled out the possibility of holding mass protests to achieve their goal.

Mbewe stated that as prophets of God, their voice is enough to stop the evil that ‘other people are planning’.

“We are not going to demonstrate, but I can assure you that we are going to do something to ensure that this bill doesn’t pass. Our voice is more than demonstrations,” he said.

“We are saying no blood shedding in Malawi through abortion. Why are we rushing to kill? So, we appeal to the MPs not to allow this bill to pass,” he emphasized.

Mbewe said the prophets will work closely with the media to defend the rights of the unborn children.

Two weeks ago, clergymen and women, riding on the banner of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM), also vowed to take any steps towards frustrating efforts by the members of Parliament (MPs) to debate and pass the bill.

Led by the Head of the Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre, the faith leaders addressed journalists in Lilongwe where they reiterated that abortion is murder, arguing life begins at conception.

“We, the religious mother bodies in the country, would like to reiterate our position that we celebrate, protect and defend life and the dignity of the human person and we call for collective voice to all Malawians to stand up for the life of all people, including the unborn child. Human life is a fundamental value because God created human being in His own image and likeness, male and female He created them (Genesis 1:27),” said Msusa.

He called upon MPs to reject any calls to pass the proposed bill. Msusa urged constituents in all the 193 constituencies to petition their legislators not to side with ‘genocide of unborn babies in Malawi’ through enactment of the abortion bill.

“The government, in collaboration with the private sector and other key stakeholders, should quickly join efforts to improve health facilities in our existing hospitals and health facilities, especially in rural parts of this country, in order to adequately handle major health complications, including maternal-related cases for girls and women. Currently, this is a serious challenge,” emphasized Msusa.

A woman who almost aborted some 34 years ago after being impregnated by a neighbor at the age of 15, Eunice Banda, said abortion is evil and risky to a mother’s life.

Banda appealed to all women in the country to join hands in fighting attempts to legalize abortion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares