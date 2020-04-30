Prophet of God’s Will Church predicts another virus ‘to attack corrupt leaders’

Malawian self-styled prophet Frank Zebron of God’s Will Church of All Nations (GWCOAN) has propheciesed that a deadly virus than Covid-19 will attack the world but it will only target those in authorities who are corrupt, saying that God want them to follow his words.

Zebron revealed this during his mid-week service which was monitored by Nyasa Times at his Mchengautuba congregation in Mzuzu.

The prophet told the congregation that God is angry with what is happening in the world because leaders are oppressing people either through corrupt means or bad governance.

“God is angry with the world and it’s leaders, he revealed to me that he will send a deadly virus that will only attack those in authority like Prophets, Presidents, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, Kings and others if they do not seek his intervention,” said Zebron.

He added: “The leaders should lead their subjects to righteousness failing so God will punish them and they will die miserably.”

Zebron warned the authorities to repent, saying when God want to punish people he does it at a larger scale and even innocent people like children die, quoting the Bible in Genesis 19:1-11 where many people died in Sodom and Gomorrah because of sin.

The GWCOAN leader has recently been quoted in the media as Challenging the goverment and the world to bring Covid-19 patients to his church and he will heal them instantly.

Zebron claims Covid-19 and HIV are viruses from God because he is angry with the trend of sins among his people.

