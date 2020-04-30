Malawi soulful singer Lilia signed by South Africa-based company

Malawi has got talent, declares a South Africa-based Serato Media Company which has signed Malawian singer Caroline Lilia Mataya and seeks to promote her music internationally.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, Serato Media founder Sevie Smoky Phiri said they have signed 27-year-old Lilia, a soulful singer and composer based in South Africa because of her talent and “awesome” personality.

“We are extremely excited to have Lilia joining Serato Media Family,” said Smoky in the statement.

He describes Lilia, who started singing at the age of 6 in church and recorded her first single at 16, that she has “an impeccable voice.”

Adding: “She represents a new generation of Soul/R’n’B musicians.”

The statement said Lilia’s new song Why you mad, which features Rina, is already topping downloads and has been playlisted on radio stations in South Africa and Malawi.

“The world is about to be awakened to her voice and expression. We love the music and the brand that she represents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lilia said she will release an extended play (EP) Love Religion later this year.

“My EP is titled Love Religion because the music in it is centered on the feelings of love.

“Be it falling in love, falling out of love, the pain and pleasures of love and how love makes the world go round.”

She hoped to collaborate with a number of Malawi artists in the EP which will have six tracks.

