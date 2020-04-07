Prophet TB Joshua spins his coronavirus message, issues stern warning to leaders

TB Joshua, one of Nigeria’s best known preacher and televangelists known as “the prophet” to his many followers, has put a spin to his messaging on coronavirus after he was recently derided on social media for his declaration that the outbreak would end by March 27, 2020 as he is now warning world leaders of “God’s anger” if they fail to take proactive measures to help “displaced people” from “troubled spots.”

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCAON, is accusing world leaders and scientists of creating the virus pandemic .

“World leaders and scientists know what they are doing; that is why they keep promoting fear and panic,” the cleric revealed in an ‘exclusive interview’ posted to Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube Channel with over 1.6 million subscribers.

Joshua derided the death toll count from the disease daily splashed across the worldwide media, adding that such mortality stats were never highlighted prior to the arrival of the virus.

“They know the gravity of the situation. The whole thing has to do with error in advanced technology,” he continued, insisting that he was not a scientist or politician and only spoke as “directed by the Holy Spirit”.

“Now innocent people are dying, especially the elderly. Nothing is worth the blood of innocent souls. There is no acceptable excuse for doing this,” the cleric decisively declared.

In his much publicized ‘prophecy’ for the year, Joshua described 2020 “the year of humility”, adding that the world would be humbled by “affliction” and face serious “economic backlash”, leading many supporters to link his words to the currently unfolding events.

Joshua finally called on his ‘partners’ to support those “most affected” by the lockdown instituted in multiple nations to try and curb the coronavirus spread.

“In a world that cares less, we should care more,” he advised.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!