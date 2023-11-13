Providence Secondary School crowned MBC’s 2023 Top of the Class quiz winners

Mulanje-based Providence Girls Secondary School have emerged winners of the 2023 Top of the Class Season 4 quiz competition organised by Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The competition, which was resuscitated some three years ago, attracted participation from a total of 20 secondary schools from across the country whose exciting grand finale on Friday at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) had Providence Girls and Dedza Government battling out in a game of wits.

Providence Girls outclassed Dedza after scoring 49 points against their counterparts’ 46 points and in his remarks MBC’s director of administration & human resources, Justice Ben Matonga expressed his satisfaction of Season 4, which he described as one of the best in terms of level of improvement and competitiveness among the participating schools.

Matonga said the introduction of the quiz competition is meeting its main objective each and every year as it seeks to improve education standard among learners in the country.

“It very encouraging to see how students are performing in their respective schools through this initiative,” he said.

“As MBC, one of our moto is to inspire the nation and education is another major key cardinal point that would inspire to form part of the MW2063 agenda and as such we are very excited to be part of it through this competition.

“We must congratulate the winners for working hard to win this year’s competition and special thanks to our main sponsors, FDH Bank, Global Distribution, GDI, Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), Reunion Insurance for their unwavering support which made the competition a reality,” Matonga said.

FDH Bank Plc was represented at the function by Head of Finance, Richard Chipezeyani, who said he was very impressed with how the competition was managed since day one, and congratulated the winners and all the schools that took part in the quiz which he said they managed to put up a gallant battle.

“The teams showed that there were all well prepared and for Providence to come out as winners, it wasn’t easy.

“At FDH Bank, we take pride in sponsoring this initiative as it is one of our key pillars of supporting education in Malawi because it is one of the major area that helps in developing the nation,” said Chipezeyani, who pledged the Bank’s continued supporting of the Top of the Class quiz competition, whose package for this year was K30 million.

Representing Providence Girls, Flora Botha said teamwork and lots of extra studies and practice were the major secrets of their success, which she also confessed that it wasn’t an easy ride all the way as all the schools were geared and gave them tough competition.

For being crowned winners, Providence Girls received K1.2 million and a prestigious trophy while Dedza went away with K700,000 and a runners-up trophy.

Four Education Division winning schools — Robert Blake, St John Bosco, St Mary’s and Blantyre received K500,000 and a trophy each.

MBC’s Top of the Class quiz competition was a radio programme that students across the country looked forward to every Sunday but it went into hibernation from the 90s until it was resuscitated in order to give young minds a platform to showcase their intelligence.

The quiz competition promotes quality of education while encouraging students to study harder that also promotes a reading culture.

