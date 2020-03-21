PSLC exams in jeorpady over Malawi’s coronavirus ‘State of Disaster’

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Justin Saidi has said following the ban of public gatherings and order to close schools it means that the Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) examination will also be affected.

Saidi said the ministry will make an announcement on fresh dates of exams based on the situation.

President Peter Mutharika has declared a state of disaster in the country following the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President said new measures to come into force on Monday, March 23, include a restriction of public gatherings of more than 100 people and closure of all schools, colleges and universities.

These restrictions apply to all gatherings including weddings, funerals, church, congregations, rallies, government meetings.

He emphasised that the national security apparatus has been ordered into action to enforce the restrictions.

