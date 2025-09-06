Public service disruption! Parastatals unions to hold strike over salary increment

Unions representing workers in some state parastatals have threatened that they will lead scores of their members in a nationwide strike if the Government of Malawi does not implement a 30 percent salary increment they are demanding.



The threat, contained in a letter the unions addressed to the Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Peter Simbani, has sparked fears of an unprecedented national industrial action, which could lead to disruption of public service delivery.

In the letter, dated September 2, 2025—copied to Principal Secretary of Ministry of Labour and Secretary General of Malawi Congress of Trade Unions—the unions’ say they intend to commence the strike seven days from the date of submission of the letter.

According to the letter, the dispute dates back to 11th June, 2025, when the unions raised a concern over a 10 percent salary increment implemented by the Statutory of Corporations.

“The unions and their members did not agree with this adjustment and, in view of the prevailing high cost of living, demanded a 30 percent increase,” reads in part the letter, which is also copied to chief executive officers of nine parastatals, including MBC, ADMARC, TEVETA, MPC, MANEB, among others.

The unions accuse the Comptroller of Statutory Corporations of failing to appoint a conciliator as advised by the Secretary for Labour, in accordance with Section 44(2) of the Labour Relations Act.

The law says parties to such a dispute are required to appoint a conciliator within seven days.

“Subsequently, by letter dated 3rd July, 2025, the unions communicated to your office the names of two proposed conciliators for consideration,” the letter further states.

“Despite reminders, your office has not taken any action to facilitate this process and the matter remains unresolved”.

The unions say their decision to take an industrial action is pursuant to Sections 45(2)(b) and 46(1) and (3) of the Labour Relations Act (1996).

“We urge your office to use this notice period to reconsider your position and engage meaningfully with the unions in order to avert industrial disruption,” the letter concludes.

There was no immediate response from Simbani and other authorities in government.

Some of the unions that signed the letter include: Commercial Industrial & Allied Workers Union, Communication Workers Union of Malawi, Transport and General Workers Union, Malawi National Examinations Workers Union and Malawi Institute of Education Workers Union.

