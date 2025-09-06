Chakwera most popular candidate – New survey reveals

Results of a new survey by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) have revealed that President Lazarus Chakwera is the most recognized presidential candidate in Malawi.

Chakwera is enjoying a comfortable awareness rate of 85%.

Peter Mutharika of DPP is the second most popular candidate with a recognition rate of 79%, while Atupele Muluzi of UDF is third with with 50%.

Joyce Banda is recognized by 40% of respondents, and Michael Usi has a recognition rate of 45%, Dalitso Kabambe is recognized by 30%, and Kondwani Nankhumwa has a recognition rate of 16%.

Professor Michael Chasukwa presented the survey findings on Thursday.

He said the survey, conducted from 14 to 27 August this year across 27 districts—excluding Likoma—aimed to help political parties shape their campaigns in line with public opinion.

In terms of regional recognition, Chasukwa noted that Chakwera is most recognized in the central region, with an awareness rate of 88% while Mutharika follows with a recognition rate of 70%.

In the southern region, Mutharika leads with 88% recognition, while Chakwera is slightly behind at 82%.

In the northern region, Chakwera is recognized by 83% of respondents, compared to Mutharika’s 77%.

The survey results is an indication that Chakwera’s massive campaign across the country and his development agenda is paying dividends.

