Flames scorch Namibia in Botswana

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, reignited their World Cup hopes on Friday after stunning Namibia 2-1 at Obert Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite sitting second from the bottom of Group H with 9 points from 7 games, the Flames showed grit and firepower in a match that reminded fans of their true potential. Sao Tome and Principe anchor the group with no points, while Tunisia remain leaders with 19, followed by Namibia on 12, Liberia on 10, and Equatorial Guinea also on 10.

Malawi set the tone early. Striker Richard Mbulu pounced just five minutes into the game, intercepting a poor back pass, gliding past the Namibian goalkeeper, and coolly finishing into an empty net.

Captain Gabadinho Mhango then delivered a moment of magic in the 53rd minute. Spotting goalkeeper Edward Maova off his line, Mhango unleashed a thunderous strike from the centre circle, lobbing the ball spectacularly into the net — a contender for goal of the qualifiers.

Namibia pulled one back through Ndeunyema four minutes before the final whistle, but it proved too little, too late.

Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa expressed satisfaction with the progress of his rebuilding project, noting that the Flames are steadily preparing for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I’m pleased with the fight and structure we showed today. We are building a team that can compete strongly at AFCON,” Pasuwa said.

He also singled out US-based forward Malango Mayele, who made a late cameo but left an impression.

“He played very well and could have scored. We need his presence — players like him bring experience that can lift the team,” he added.

The Flames now turn their attention to a crucial home tie against Liberia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Monday, where fans will be expecting another blazing performance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :