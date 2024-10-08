Puma Energy fuels Malawi’s aviation aspirations with K90m boost

Puma Energy Malawi has taken a bold step in securing the future of Malawi’s aviation sector by pledging K90 million in partnership with the Phantom Aviation Association. This collaboration aims to foster the next generation of aviation professionals and support the growth of the country’s aviation industry. In addition to this significant financial commitment, Puma Energy will be the headline sponsor for this year’s highly anticipated airshow, an event that last year drew over 6,000 attendees eager to experience the wonders of aviation.

Malawi’s aviation sector has been growing rapidly, particularly in the post-COVID era, as the country seeks to expand its regional and domestic connectivity.

The sector’s growth is closely tied to Malawi’s burgeoning tourism industry, which contributes 7.7% to the national GDP, according to the 2019 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index. Projections by *Reportlinker.com* show that Malawi’s tourism revenue is expected to rise to US$260 million by 2028, up from approximately US$220 million in 2023, marking a 2.7% annual growth. With tourism playing a pivotal role in Malawi’s economic development, the need for a strong, well-trained aviation workforce has never been more critical.

Speaking on the partnership, Zwelithini Mlotshwa, the newly appointed General Manager of Puma Energy Malawi, emphasized the strategic importance of investing in aviation. “The Phantom Aviation Association has since 2022 played a leading role in shining a spotlight on Malawi’s aviation industry. The aviation sector is critical for the country’s connectivity, economic development, and tourism. We are pleased to be supporting the next generation of aviation professionals and contributing to the growth of the economy through our investments in the fuel sector.”

Puma Energy Malawi operates at the country’s two main international airports—Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and Chileka International Airport in Blantyre. Both airports are equipped with state-of-the-art refuellers that incorporate advanced quality control systems, including electronic water detection technologies, ensuring the highest standards of fuel safety and efficiency. Puma Energy’s airline partners include the national carrier, Malawi Airlines, as well as major international carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, Airlink, and Nyasa Express. These partnerships are vital for maintaining the country’s air connectivity and supporting tourism and business travel.

The Phantom Aviation Association, a non-profit organization, is focused on bridging the skills gap in Malawi’s aviation sector by offering resources and opportunities for young people aspiring to enter aviation careers. Senior First Officer Lusekelo Mwenifumbo, speaking on behalf of the association, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Puma Energy. “The Phantom Aviation Association works towards bridging the skills gap in the aviation sector by providing information and resources to young people interested in pursuing aviation careers. It’s only through collaborating with our government agencies, the Department of Civil Aviation, and now Puma Energy, that we can promote and grow the aviation industry in Malawi.”

The airshow, which Puma Energy is now sponsoring, has become one of the major events in Malawi’s aviation calendar, bringing together industry professionals, enthusiasts, and families for a day of exhilarating flying displays and interactive aviation exhibits. The event provides an excellent platform to inspire young Malawians to consider careers in aviation and showcases the critical role the sector plays in connecting Malawi to the world.

Puma Energy’s involvement in the aviation sector goes beyond sponsorships and donations. The company is also at the forefront of modernizing aviation operations in Malawi. One of the most exciting initiatives currently in development is a first-of-its-kind digital billing system, which is set to launch by the end of 2024. This innovative system will provide real-time billing information to airlines, improving transparency and operational efficiency by enabling each airline’s headquarters to instantly receive billing details as fuel is uplifted into their aircraft. This system is expected to significantly enhance the convenience and transparency of Puma Energy’s services, further solidifying the company’s reputation as a leader in Malawi’s aviation fuel market.

With this partnership, Puma Energy Malawi continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in the future of the country. By supporting aviation training and sponsoring high-profile events like the airshow, Puma Energy is helping to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals who will drive the sector forward. This, in turn, will enhance Malawi’s connectivity, boost tourism, and contribute to broader economic growth.

