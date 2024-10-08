Senior Advisor to Chewa King Gawa Undi, Paul Gadama, honoured by Mulhako Wa Alhomwe

In progressive show of cultural tolerance, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, one of the country’s oldest cultural group, on Sunday honored Dr. Paul Gadama for his outstanding contributions towards its organized events. Interestingly, Kasungu-based Gadama serves as a senior advisor to the Chewa King Gawaundi.

Patron of the group who is also a former head of state, Peter Mutharika was the one who presented the honor to Dr. Gadama.

Speaking during the ceremony, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, Pious Mvenya while thanking individuals and organizations who contributed something for the event described Gadama as a friend in need of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe.

According to him, Gadama has been supporting the group’s event since 2021 up to now.

“In 2021 he supported us with K5 million and from that time he has never stopped. During this event, he has given us K1 million and four cows. We don’t take this for granted,” said Mvenya.

In a separate interview with this publication, Dr. Gadama said he believes in cultural diversity of the country hence the decision to support Mulhako Wa Alhomwe.

“I have ties with almost all cultural heritage leaderships and with one objective, that’s to forester unity in diversity. I have consistently supported cultural events, recognizing their transformative potential for our nation,” said Gadama.

Gadama described the country’s cultural landscape as vibrant but undeveloped.

“Countries like South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland have successfully leveraged their cultural heritage to build strong values systems. I believe culture is the cornerstone of national unity, forstering a stronger foundation for growth and development,” he disclosed.

He further revealed that he is firmly advocate for empowered cultural groups, a united force and national day dedicated to celebrating culture.

“Malawi known as Warm Heart of Africa has immense potential for cultural grouth. By embracing our diversity and promoting cultural exchange, we can build a more harmonious and resilient nation,” he added.

