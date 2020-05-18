Pupil kills herself in protest against parents advice over sexual relationships

A Standard 7 girl has committed suicide by throwing herself in Lilongwe River after being reprimanded over multiple sexual relationships.

The deceased, identified as Ethel John, 14, from Kabudula village, traditional authority Katunga in Chikwawa, killed herself on Thursday, May 14 2020.

The girl, who was staying with her parents in Likuni, but was a learner at Kawale Primary School, was allegedly going around with several boys.

This prompted her parents to reprimand her, a thing which annoyed her.

Two weeks ago, the girl reportedly went to her uncle and threatened that she would kill herself in protest to her parent’s advice.

On Thursday, at about 4:00 hours, she was found drowned in Lilongwe River.

An autopsy examination on her body revealed that death was as a result of hypoxia secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, police are warning people to exhaust appropriate channels to solve grievances unlike committing suicide.

