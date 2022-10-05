Put politics aside, let us develop Malawi together – Chakwera

October 5, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has implored fellow politicians and ordinary Malawians to put aside politics and focus on developing the country.

Speaking on Tuesday after touching down at the Kamuzu International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit in New York, US, Chakwera reiterated his resolve to direct his energies to developing the country.

He said Malawi, as a country, is endowed with various natural resources, which can be exploited to grow the national economy.

Chakwera disclosed that while in the US, he had met several heads of international organizations and Heads of State and Governments during which they discussed possible areas of investment in Malawi.

“I am particularly happy that some people and organizations have expressed interest to invest in Malawi,” he said, stressing that, as a leader, he is concerned with the slow pace at which Malawi is developing.

“As such, my government is working very hard to accelerate the development of this country,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Zambian national guilty, convicted in MK53m wildlife crime, awaits sentencing

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday found Zambian national Kelby Roy Malambo guilty and convicted him on all...

Close