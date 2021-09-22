QMAM to have elective conference in December 2021

Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) has disclosed its long-awaited Elective Conference General Assembly will take place from 10-12 December 2021.

QMAM chairman and founder Mabotolo Gwedeza told Nyasa Times in an interview on Tuesday that the elective conference will take place in Lilongwe at a venue yet to be confirmed.

“We are inviting all Muslims of the Qadria to attend this important elective conference. All the positions at QMAM will be up for election; hence, we want only Qadria Muslims to come and exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice,” said Gwedeza.

He said general assembly will also provide a platform for the Qadria Muslims to discuss and identify means through which the association can contribute towards nation-building and socioeconomic development.

Gwedeza said QMAM was established to complement the government efforts to improve the quality of life for Malawians irrespective of their regional, religious and political affiliations.

He disclosed that QMAM was established in 1998 to promote unity among Qadria Muslims.

“Over the years, we have initiated a number of programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering among the poor. We support secular education through provision of financial and material support to the underprivileged students,” he explained.

On education, the celebrated QMAM overall said their association is opposed to jando within the school calendar.

“Of course, we are not against jando per se! But we don’t condone the keeping of children in initiation camps while their peers are in class. The best time to take the children into initiation camps is during holidays and that is what QMAM fully supports,” said Gwedeza.

Gwedeza thanked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for allowing female Muslim learners to attend classes while dressed in hijab – a gear covering the head and the neck worn by Muslim women and girls in public places.

He said this is key in promoting national coexistence.

During this exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, our reporter Watipaso Mzungu (WM) sought to understand from Mabotolo Gwedeza (MG) the spiritual fabric of QMAM and what makes the association unique in its own right. Excerpts:

WM: What makes Qadria Muslims different from other Muslims?

MG: Qadria Muslims read Quran and sing dirges during funerals. After burial, we intercede for the dead. After three days, we hold sadaka (feast) in memory and honour of the dead. Everyone is invited to participate in the feast.

WM: What about prayers? How do you conduct prayers?

MG: On Fridays, we make six prayers, i.e. five normal prayers and an additional one. This does not happen with non-Qadria Muslims.

WM: What role has QMAM played in the fight against Covid-19?

MG: Just like other faith groups, QMAM has been in the forefront disseminating information about this dangerous pandemic. We have been in the forefront urging our followers to go for Covid-19 vaccine.

We believe it is the responsibility of all of us to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

