Queen Fyah billed for Sand Music Festival Oct 26-28

The Blantyre-based dancehall reggae songstress, Queen Fyah is set to perform at this year’s ‘Sand Music Festival’ scheduled to take place on October 26-28 at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima district.

Queen Fyah Confirmed in an interview on Monday that she is geared to perform live at Sand Music Festival.

“I have done all preparations and I am really ready to give out the best performance at the Sand Music Festival,” said Queen Fyah.

She added that, performing at the Sand Music Festival is part of preparations for her debut album launch to be launched on May 4, 2019 at CoolPro International Club in Zomba, Malosa.

Recently, the songbird performed at Malawi Arts Festival, ‘Lake of Stars’ where she dished outstanding live music performance with her different songs like; ‘Zion calling’, ‘Ndife amodzi’ and ‘What if’.

Queen Fyah, promises fireworks at Sand Music Festival saying that her performance will be live and extraordinary.

“I do not play when I am on stage and my fans should expect powerful live performance at Sand Music Festival,” said Zion calling hit maker.

Former Radio 2 and Capital FM DJ, Felix Chidothe recognizes Queen Fyah as one of the talented female dancehall reggae artists in the country saying that she contemplates mature and brilliant lyrics for her music.

CoolPro Entertainment Director, Duffy Chikakuda said that Queen Fyah is now mature in music performance and the entire music industry in the country.

“Queen Fyah is now grownup in the music business due to her performance, for this reason I can rate her that she is no longer an upcoming artist in the country’s music industry,” said Chikakuda.

Chikakuda who also manages Queen Fyah said that, there is a need for the organizations and companies in the country to come on board and support artists like Queen Fyah, saying that they are a lot of talented artists in the country who need support in order for them to be recognized.

