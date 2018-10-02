Msukwa set to be elected Africa Chess Federation GS

Former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Kezzie Msukwa is set to be voted as general secretary for African Chess Confederation (ACC) at the polls to take place on Thursday October 4 during the elective Congress of world chess governing body, FIDE being held on the sidelines of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad taking place in the Eastern European city of Batumi in Georgia.

Msukwa, who was Chessam president for 14 years until August this year when Susan Namangale took over, is also in Batumi in his capacity as a FIDE electoral commissioner for this year’s elections.

He is also the president for Southern African regional chess body, the Zone 4.3, managing 14 chess federations.

Namangale, who is leading the Malawi squad in Batumi, said ACC met on Tuesday, October 2 to strategize ahead of the FIDE elective general assembly on Wednesday where they are expected to elect president.

Then on Thursday the ACC will hold their elections in which Msukwa is standing as general secretary.

Namangale said Tuesday’s meeting discussed ACC performance for the last two years discussed by all member federations and moving forward for African chess irrespective of who wins the elections.

“The members agreed that African chess members should work together for the common good of chess development on the continent,” she said.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the ACC intends to support Russian Arkady Dvorkovich as opposed to the current FIDE vice-president since 1982, Georgios Makropoulos from Greece.

There are three candidates, Dvorkovich, Makropoulos and Grandmaster Nigel Short, who visited Malawi some years back and among others activities played exibition simultaneous matches against top local players.

Dvorkovich was the chairman for the organising committee for the FIFA World Cup in Russia while Makropoulos has been president for Greek chess federation since 1982.

According to reports, Dvorkovich is pledging chess development for Africa and his vision is ‘new people, new horizon, new ideas’.

In his published manifesto, Dvorkovich says he is running for FIDE president with a clear objective of taking it to the highest standards of professionalism, effeciency and transparency and FIDE should become a globally visible and respected organisation promoting chess all around the world, contributing to the sustainable development of the socities.

Zhu Chen, the female Grandmaster who visited Malawi some time back and also played simultaneous games with Malawian players, is contesting for post of treasurer.

If elected for the GS post, Msukwa will join Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu as the country’s pride in international sports administration after Nyamilandu was elected as FIFA Council African Anglophone member during an elective congress held on Sunday in Egypt.

